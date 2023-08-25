Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.05. 373,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,144,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

