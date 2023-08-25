Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,198,846 shares.
Minoan Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.
Minoan Group Company Profile
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
