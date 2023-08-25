Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Citigroup

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $175.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.34.

MAA stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after acquiring an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

