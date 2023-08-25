Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,315,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Information Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 544,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 517,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 425,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

