Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,315,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Information Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on III

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 544,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 517,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 425,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.