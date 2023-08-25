M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,574,152. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,807. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.