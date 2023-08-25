M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,199. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

