M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 463,328 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,328 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

YUMC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. 85,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

