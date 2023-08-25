M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 483,242 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,242 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 139,784 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.33 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $8.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

