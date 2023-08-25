M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.80 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,553,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,275. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. 16,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

