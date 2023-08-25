M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.55 Million Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 59.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 41.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,691 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NNN

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.