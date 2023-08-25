M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,505 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 280,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,058. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,093,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

