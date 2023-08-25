M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $929,666.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,602 shares of company stock valued at $19,363,860 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 36,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,989. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.