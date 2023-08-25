M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 12,691 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. 9,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,853. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.62 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.96.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

