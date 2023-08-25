M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 13.95% of Freightos at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Freightos in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Freightos Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRGO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Freightos Limited has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $31.15.
Freightos Company Profile
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.
