M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 215,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Antero Resources by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 326,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

