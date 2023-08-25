MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lowered by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

MET stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $62.41. 2,078,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,701. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

