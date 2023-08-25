MetaMUI Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $54.54 million and $80,623.32 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

