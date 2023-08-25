Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 2,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 23,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Meridian had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 38.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 56.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

