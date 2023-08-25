Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,660,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,142 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 2,630,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,954. The company has a market capitalization of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

