Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 20,498 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

RRC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.