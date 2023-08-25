Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $86,000 in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Pluri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluri in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluri in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluri Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLUR stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Pluri Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the muscle recovery following surgery for hip fracture; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, as well as completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 and a Phase I clinical trial for incomplete recovery following bone marrow transplantation.

