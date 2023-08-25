Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $311,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

