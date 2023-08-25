McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.1% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $284.58. 3,500,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,146. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.37.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

