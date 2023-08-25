McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,852. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.37.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

