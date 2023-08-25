McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.27 and its 200-day moving average is $284.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

