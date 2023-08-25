McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.55.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $282.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.37. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

