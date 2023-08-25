McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 487,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,143. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.