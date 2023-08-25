McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.72

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.72 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50). McBride shares last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 6,442 shares traded.

McBride Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £67.01 million, a P/E ratio of -226.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.79.

McBride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.