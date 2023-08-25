Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) versus Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -146.13% -39.63% -36.27% Intapp -23.98% -24.65% -12.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matterport and Intapp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $136.13 million 5.51 -$111.34 million ($0.78) -3.19 Intapp $272.07 million 8.18 -$99.68 million ($1.26) -26.99

Analyst Recommendations

Intapp has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Matterport and Intapp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 2 1 0 2.33 Intapp 0 0 7 0 3.00

Matterport presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.76%. Intapp has a consensus price target of $44.56, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Intapp.

Risk and Volatility

Matterport has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Matterport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Intapp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intapp beats Matterport on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motorized mount that can be used with the Matterport Capture app to capture 3D digital twins of any physical space with increased speed, precision, and consistency. It offers solutions for residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

