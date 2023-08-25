Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Materion makes up about 6.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 2.64% of Materion worth $63,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $106.86. 26,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,420. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.