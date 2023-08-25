Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Mastercard stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.