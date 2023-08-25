Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 161.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $51,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,602,000 after buying an additional 369,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period.

Masonite International Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DOOR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. 79,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Masonite International's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

