Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Position Reduced by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Masonite International worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

