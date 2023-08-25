MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry Sells 32,547 Shares of Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $48,495.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,318,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,515.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 700 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $1,428.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 900 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 6,946 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $13,892.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 890 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,780.00.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

