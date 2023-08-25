Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.65. 14,360,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 36,314,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Chardan Capital cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 10.2 %

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

