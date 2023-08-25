Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Said Ouissal Sells 15,000 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 10.2 %

MARA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

