Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 144,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 55,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Malvern International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

Further Reading

