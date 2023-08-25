Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03) – $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

