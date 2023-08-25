Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.80 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.17 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

M opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

