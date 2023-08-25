Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.80 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.17 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.
Macy’s Price Performance
M opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
