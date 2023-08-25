Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Macy's Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of M stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,344,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

