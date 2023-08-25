LUXO (LUXO) Price Tops $0.0578 on Top Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a market cap of $4.77 million and $2,265.99 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.