Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 57,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 108,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Luokung Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

