LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LumiraDx had a negative net margin of 291.10% and a negative return on equity of 3,369.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

LumiraDx Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

