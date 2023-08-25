Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $450.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given a $450.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.18. The stock had a trading volume of 646,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.08. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

