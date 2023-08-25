LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian Sells 1,568 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $25,025.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LSI Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $445.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

