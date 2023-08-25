LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian Sells 1,568 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $25,025.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LSI Industries Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $445.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32.
LSI Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LSI Industries
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.