L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.28

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and traded as low as $86.44. L’Oréal shares last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 61,769 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

L’Oréal Trading Up 1.0 %

L’Oréal Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

