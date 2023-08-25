Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.88 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $48.88 million and $4.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

