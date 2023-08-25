Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $833.31

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.31 ($10.63) and traded as low as GBX 705.60 ($9.00). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.19), with a volume of 87,139 shares changing hands.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £236.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,130.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 784.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 831.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.47), for a total value of £89,900 ($114,697.63). In related news, insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.47), for a total value of £89,900 ($114,697.63). Also, insider Charles Peal sold 267,049 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.82), for a total value of £2,056,277.30 ($2,623,471.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,469 shares of company stock worth $216,783,630. 29.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Stories

