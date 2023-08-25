Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Locafy Stock Performance

Locafy stock remained flat at $6.75 during midday trading on Friday. 3,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Locafy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Locafy

Locafy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Locafy Limited ( NASDAQ:LCFY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.