LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 643.4% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LIXIL Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JSGRY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. 12,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

